In a ballroom in Southwest D.C., more than 100 women captured words of wisdom from Stephanie Tavares-Rance, the co-founder of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF). The setting was a “C-Suite Luncheon” at Salamander DC, owned by business mogul Sheila Johnson.

Representation meant everything to the audience to hear from a Black woman business owner at a facility owned by another Black woman. It might seem odd that a film festival convened a gathering about empowering women in business, without talking about films. With MVAAFF turning 22 in 2024, Tavares-Rance shared her personal story during the event, and the mission for the afternoon was clear.

Early in her career, Tavares-Rance had worked on many award-winning projects in corporate marketing. When a promotion she felt was going to be hers went to another person who was brought in from outside and had no marketing experience, she was more than disappointed. She quit the corporate world to work full-time with her husband, Floyd Rance III, on their business venture, Run&Shoot Filmworks, the company where MVAAFF lives.

Tavares-Rance leveraged the success of MVAAFF to launch the first C-Suite Luncheon in 2021.

“The conception of this event was inspired by two words, support and solidarity,” said Tavares-Rance in welcoming Black and brown women to the luncheon. “The ‘C-Suite’ tour was created in a space where women who lead and inspire can connect, share commonalities and power, and elevate one another.”

How Have Women Successfully Shattered Glass Ceilings?

After a networking lunch, the attendees heard from four panelists about their paths to the C-Suite under the “Alignment” theme. Panelists were Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, Rahquel Purcell, chief transformation officer at L’Oreal, Michelle Rice, president at TV One and CLEO TV, and Michelle Mitchell, head of Culture and Content Equity, Content Partnerships at META. The panelists represented companies that were also sponsors of the C-Suite Luncheon.

The moderator for the panel was Helena Andrews-Dyer, author and pop culture reporter at the Washington Post.

When panelists were asked to interpret the theme, Rice looked at everything, including work, caring for her daughter, and being available to her parents. She had a response that may have been interpreted as a reality check.

“Alignment is a moving target, and that sounds counterintuitive,” said Purcell, president of L’Oreal.

Other key points that came out of the panel discussion were:

· Women should give themselves grace. The career learning process builds “muscles of resilience.”

· We have heard about the year of “yes.” We should embrace the year of “No.” Think about your wellness and what you will put up.

‘A Very Powerful Space’ to Connect, Lunch, Listen and Learn

Mitchell commented on why it was important for Meta to be a part of the luncheon. She knew the gathering would be important on two primary levels.

“It’s a space to connect as family,” said Michell. “Also, it is a very powerful space for women in positions to make an impact in the world.”

When the luncheon concluded, it was difficult for the women to leave. New business connections continued to blossom, which is what Tavares-Rance desired. Taking the leap on a series of C-Suite luncheons over the past few years, Tavares-Rance knew what an impactful luncheon would look like.

“I want to create something where we are the centerpiece. I believe Black and brown women are everything,” said Tavares-Rance. “We’re beautiful, we are magnificent, and we are powerful. When we stand next to one another, I believe we become an unstoppable force.”