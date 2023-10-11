The Future of Black Communities Summit will be held on Oct. 19 at Eaton DC, located at 1201 K Street NW.

The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies in Northwest sponsors this summit. It is a daylong convening featuring conversations with some of the country’s most noted nonprofit, government, philanthropic, business, and academic thought leaders.

The discussion will center on current challenges facing Black communities and there will be a move to propose actionable solutions for the future.

For more information, call 202-789-3500.