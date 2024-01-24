Armstrong Williams, a District-based Black conservative commentator, radio and talk show host and media company owner, recently joined with David D. Smith, executive chairman of Sinclair Inc., to purchase The Baltimore Sun, the largest newspaper in Maryland.

Williams would not divulge the size or amount of his contribution to the Jan. 15 edition of Journal-isms, a website about Black media. He did say, however, that Smith is the right partner for him.

“There are no egos,” Williams said.

He further said his role will be “whatever I want it to be.”

“We just want to get back to journalism,” Williams said, emphasizing local coverage, according to Journal-isms. “We will be hiring. We want our reporters on the ground.”

The pair will also own the Capital Gazette newspapers in Annapolis, the Carroll County Times, Towson Times, and several other Baltimore-area weeklies. Smith, the primary owner, facilitated the transaction with the investment firm Alden Global Capital.

“I’ve always admired his ability to stick his neck out there and call people…for what they’re doing,” Smith, speaking of Williams, once told Journal-isms in 2014.