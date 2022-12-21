Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest and the world’s fourth-biggest airline by route traffic, signed a historic memorandum of understanding with D.C.-area AvDyne Aeroservices, LLC on Dec. 16 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

AvDyne, based in Glen Burnie., Md., performs maintenance, repair and overhaul of planes as technologically sophisticated as Boeing 777s at Baltimore-Washington, Ronald Reagan National and Washington Dulles airports.

“We’re pleased to be in Ethiopia at this historic time for America and Africa as one of only two African American-owned maintenance repair and overhaul in the United States,” said AvDyne President and CEO Jerome Hodge.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew Bekele also expressed his approval with the agreement.

“We are very pleased to sign the [memorandum of understanding] and we’re quite pleased that Africans from America and Ethiopia signed this historic agreement for developing aviation training for pilots, mechanics, and operation of flight schools. Boeing’s report on pilot and technician outlook for 2021-2040 noted a need for 612,000 pilots worldwide.”

C. Earl Peek serves as the chief financial officer and financial advisor with his firm Diamond Ventures based in Northwest Washington that helped finance the deal. Peek said the agreement will benefit HBCUs.

“AvDyne will bring aviation as a career to HBCUs,” he said. “AvDyne is already on the way to doing so with an HBCU Aviation alliance with the Vista Equity Robert Smith’s foundation and Mr. Hodge being president of the east coast chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.”