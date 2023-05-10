Several emerging designers, such as So Harpie & Haysie, The Kandy Twins, Designs by Meek, and Toddler Gang, will participate in the So Harpie & Haysie Fashion Show on May 27 at 3 p.m. in Waldorf, Maryland.

The event at 3074 Crain Highway aims to highlight the lack of diversity and sustainability in the fashion business by featuring up-and-coming designers who place a high value on inclusion and environmental friendliness.

The occasion will give designers a stage on which to showcase their distinctive and socially conscious clothing. So Harpie & Haysie, the event’s namesake, is a local design team whose daring and eccentric designs have been making ripples in the fashion world.

The Kandy Twins, a dynamic design team renowned for their vibrant and entertaining creations that radiate energy and brightness, will also be showcased during the fashion show. Another emerging designer, Designs by Meek, was founded on the idea of producing items that are both fashionable and functional with the eye of empowering women.

Children’s clothing company, Toddler Gang, will also show its colorful wares.

A range of merchants will sell eco-friendly and sustainable goods in addition to the fashion show and music and entertainment will be provided.

For more information, go to the Harpie & Haysie website (www.soharpiehaysie.com).