The Wells Fargo Foundation awarded the National Association of Real Estate Brokers a $500,000 grant to bolster the organization’s Black Developer Academy recently.

This groundbreaking initiative will facilitate diversity and inclusion within the real estate development industry. Otis Rolley, the head of social impact for Wells Fargo, formally made the presentation at NAREB’s forum at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference.

“This donation represents a true philanthropic investment in the NAREB Black Developer Academy,” Rolley said. “I am confident it will yield a tremendous return on investment for the community.”

In response, NAREB President Courtney Johnson Rose said, “We extend our deepest gratitude to the Wells Fargo Foundation for their generous contribution to the NAREB Black Developer Academy.”

“This grant marks a significant stride towards addressing the critical need for diversity and representation within the real estate development industry,” she said.

The academy teaches its participants skills, knowledge and opportunities to become developers. Rose said the academy will have a rigorous curriculum, develop strategic partnerships, and a community-centric approach to training future developers.

A key part of the academy is the Ambassadors program, which will help and guide participants. The Ambassadors include R. Donahue Peebles III of the Peebles Corporation; Malik Yoba, founder of Yoba Development; and George E. Johnson Jr., of George Johnson Development, Inc.