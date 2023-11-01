The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), an organization dedicated to increasing the number of Blacks in C-Suites, corporate boards, and global enterprises, announced the appointment of Audrey Taylor as its chief academy officer, as of Oct. 16.

Taylor will report directly to the CEO and will be responsible for leading the ELC Academy, a tool for corporations to utilize to attract, retain and promote Black talent. She will also lead the organization’s newly formed consultancy offerings.

“The ELC is known for its initiatives for enhancing Black talent and it is also known for its research and consulting with global corporations,” said Michael C. Hyter, president and CEO of the ELC. “Ms. Taylor’s years spent in the consulting environment and her also known expertise in building businesses make her an excellent choice for chief academy officer.”

Taylor, who holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and MBA from Stanford University, has worked in the fields of consulting and advisory for many years, most recently as managing director of the diversity, equity, and inclusion practice at Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, and at Catalyst Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to creating workspaces for women. Prior to Catalyst, Taylor worked at Gartner interfacing with human resources and IT departments to enhance the work experience of C-suite executives.

“I am delighted to join The ELC leadership team and look forward to launching a consultative practice and expanding our research and leadership development offerings to maximize the leadership pipeline of Black executives and further our mission in advancing Black executives globally,” said Taylor. “The ELC has a reputation of excellence, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to help grow that with corporations that need our help.”