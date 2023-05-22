The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

For more than three decades, BHERC has connected those who work on both the big and small screens to audiences and has helped to create pathways for those who are interested in working in the industry.

The celebration began Friday with the premiere of BHERC’s “Sistas Are Doin’ It for Themselves” film festival.

“Sistas” consists of a launching pad for Black women filmmakers and has weathered the times and the coronavirus pandemic to continue to produce content. The film festival ran from Friday to Sunday.

Celebration participants at the opening included Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC founder/president and Emmy Award winner; Debbie Allen, Emmy- and Tony-winning actress, writer and director; and Wendy Raquel Robinson, Emmy-winning actress.

The event occurred at the headquarters of the Director’s Guild of America in Los Angeles.

During the celebration, there were panels and a short film festival showcase.

“We continue this festival to meet the urgency for the Black female perspective in filmmaking,” Evers-Manley said. “Our goal is to allow the viewing community to know and support our ‘Sister Sheros’ as they tell our stories. This short film platform is an opportunity to do just that.”

Go to the center’s website, www.BHERC.org, to watch the proceedings.