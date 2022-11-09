Moody Nolan, the largest Black-owned architecture firm in the U.S. that is based in Northwest Washington, has been selected by Howard University to co-design its new Center for Fine Arts and Communications that will house the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, the Cathy Hughes School of Communications and the institution’s television and radio stations, according to the Nov. 2 edition of the publication, The Architect’s Newspaper. The firm will work with District-based KGD on the project.

Moody Nolan has completed 63 projects for 33 Black college and university campuses during its four-decade history. The Howard project will be led by firm partner and alumnus Renauld Deandre Mitchell. Mitchell expressed excitement on helping to design a building on Howard’s campus.

Mitchell said, “For the KGD/Moody Nolan team, this represents a transcendent design opportunity,” The Architect’s Newspaper reported.

“The Center for Fine Arts and Communications,” Mitchell added, “will endure as a threshold building for the campus and catalyze a new era of innovation and creative expression for future Bison. I am humbled by the opportunity to give back to the place that has given me so much.”

University officials expect the building to open to students in fall 2025.