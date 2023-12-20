Courtney Lang, the founder, and CEO of Langco+Partners, was recently honored by the Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists (ABHP) with the President’s Award during their annual awards luncheon, in conjunction with the ASHP Mid-Year Clinical Meeting in Anaheim, Calif.

The Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists represents Black and minority health-system pharmacists and is dedicated to the growth and development of their pharmacy practice in healthcare facilities.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this award by ABHP, an organization that has remained steadfast in the pursuit of health equity, advancing therapeutic concordance, and elevating Black healthcare leaders,” Lang said. “Supporting solutions to inclusive care for the pharmacy workforce is an honor. We owe pharmacists a debt of gratitude for their clinical acumen and purposeful dedication to patients and communities.”

This year marks the 45th anniversary of ABHP, preserving a necessary aspect of Black history and culture when clinical providers in healthcare unite to give visibility to C-suite roles in pharmacy associations and systems of care.

“We are grateful to Courtney for her outstanding support of our profession,” said Dr. John Clark, ABHP board chair. “As a non-pharmacist, she has exemplified exceptional advocacy dedicated to the pharmacy workforce, helping us realize our mission and vision. Her strategic thinking and commitment to equity and excellence deserve our congratulations.”

Lang also presented Advocate Health co-CEO Mr. Eugene “Gene” Woods with the ABHP Health-System Leadership Award. Dr. Carleton Maxwell of Advocate Health accepted the award on his behalf.