Throughout Black History Month in February, the Washington Wizards’ “Not Bound by One Month” campaign, presented by Stackwell Capital, emphasizes that Black history is not constricted to just one month.

The campaign recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Black individuals, businesses and organizations that have contributed to the advancement and growth of the Washington metropolitan area.

“As we celebrate Black History Month, let us remember that our collective commitment to investing in Washington, D.C., goes far beyond February,” said Trevor Rozier-Byrd, founder and CEO of Stackwell. “This is an ongoing journey, and a pledge, to continue to provide access to resources to help build generational wealth, promote education, and create lasting personal and financial freedom. We are proud to partner with the Washington Wizards to sustain these commitments to Black residents of Washington, D.C., and contribute to a legacy that echoes the spirit of Black history, empowerment, and prosperity every day.”

Each of the six upcoming home games throughout February will have a theme and will highlight a specific industry, cause, or group. Each game’s theme will also be showcased on the team’s social media channel and platforms.

The themes include Heart Health Awareness Night (Feb.2 vs. Miami), Blacks in the Arts (Feb. 4 vs. Phoenix), Carnival Night (Feb. 7 vs. Cleveland), HBCU & D9 Night (Feb. 10 vs. Philadelphia), Banneker STEM Night (Feb. 25 vs. Cleveland), and Recognizing Sports and Community Leaders (Feb. 27 vs. Golden State).

For HBCU & D9 Night, fans are encouraged to wear their best school and/or D9 apparel to show their pride and turn Capitol One Arena into a homecoming celebration.