The rate of homeownership in D.C. is significantly hampered by student debt, especially among African Americans, according to a new report by the Washington Interfaith Network’s Black Equity Through Homeownership Initiative.

The report, authored by the Jain Family Institute’s Data Science Research Associate Eduard Nilaj and Economic Policy Institute economist Kyle K. Moore, highlights the following key findings:

Young borrowers in D.C. bear the highest student loan debts in the United States, leading to high debt-to-income ratios that hinder loan repayment, with racial disparities amplifying these financial challenges, particularly in Black-majority areas.

The decline in homeownership rates among young borrowers in D.C., falling from 22.1% in 2010 to 13.7 percent in 2022, is closely linked to the surge in student loan debt. A $10,000 increase in student debt corresponds to an 8 percent decrease in the likelihood of homeownership.

Black student debt holders are also far more likely to have gone to college but not attained a bachelor’s degree: In Wards 7 and 8, respectively, 78% and 85% of student debt holders in Black majority areas have not completed a bachelor’s degree.

Homeownership in D.C. faces obstacles due to racial and educational disparities, manifesting in lower educational attainment and higher mortgage denial rates in majority-Black areas. Emerging trends also suggest the risk of gentrification and displacement in historically Black neighborhoods.

Through community engagement, WIN identified that one of the main barriers to homeownership for young Black and native Washingtonians is the burden of student debt.

With this research, the network proposes that the District develop a homeownership program that leverages the student debt of native Washingtonians into mortgage dollars to create a pathway for the next generation of Black homeowners.

The District has a current focus on preserving and strengthening Black homeownership and Maryland has piloted a successful program called SmartBuy that is a proven model the District can base their program on.

“Compelling data exists unveiling the reasons for glaring racially based income inequality and the dwindling Black homeownership and presence in D.C.,” said Celeste Bryant, co-chair of WIN’s Black Equity Through Homeownership initiative and a member of Metropolitan AME Church in Northwest. “We are committed to reversing the decline in Black homeownership and presence in D.C. To achieve this, resources must be directed toward increasing affordable home inventory for moderate-income residents. Addressing student debt and easing lending criteria are key steps toward stability, safety, and wealth building through Black homeownership.”