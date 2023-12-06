Washington Informer Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes received the 2023 WABJ President’s Award during the organization’s Special Honors and Scholarship Gala on Dec. 2. (Shevry Lassiter/The Washington Informer)

In an event that highlighted excellence in media, leadership and education, the Washington Association of Black Journalists (WABJ) honored the beauty, brilliance and boldness of Black journalists and innovative storytellers with a sold-out celebration.

Held at Howard University’s Armour J. Blackburn Center on Dec. 2, WABJ’s Special Honors and Scholarship Gala showcased the strength of Black journalists past and present, highlighting barrier breakers and innovators.

Though he was not an official honoree on the evening’s program, the awards kicked off with a surprise recognition for National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) co-founder, longtime WABJ member, and WJLA broadcaster and bureau chief Sam Ford, who is retiring.

“I’m retiring from Channel 7 after 36 years, and it’s been a wonderful thing. It’s a different thing to be here and to meet people on the streets, and for people to tell you their problems, and sometimes you can solve them and sometimes you can’t. But nevertheless, you meet your neighbors and you know the folks,” Ford said in an acceptance speech, reflecting on his appreciation for the D.C. area. He chronicled his journey from working in Minnesota, and shared the by chance opportunity that led him to reporting in Washington for decades.

Throughout an evening that also included dining, drinking, catching up and networking, WABJ acknowledged 2023 award recipients with special presentations.

Awardees included: barrier breaking “Meet the Press,” host Kristen Welker (2023 Journalist of the Year); Washington Post Managing Editor of Diversity & Inclusion Krissah Thompson (Dorothy Gilliam Trailblazer); Street Sense Media (Dr. Sheila Brooks Community Impact Award); Chief of Staff for the White House Office of Public Engagement Erica Lowe (WABJ Excellence in Communications Award); retired NBC 4 anchor Pat Lawson Muse (Lifetime Achievement Award); Founder and Editor in Chief of Black Women Unmuted Sonya Ross (WABJ Legacy Award); Huffington Post Senior Front Page Editor Phil Lewis (2023 WABJ Young Journalist of Excellence); and Washington Informer Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes (President’s Award).

As the first African American woman to host NBC’s Meet the Press,” Welker received a standing ovation when accepting her award for “Journalist of the Year.” Overcome by the love she received from the audience, Welker held back happy tears as she passionately shared her hopes and dreams for this new role.

“[I’m interested in] conversations that try to broaden our understanding of each other– especially those we disagree with. I’m trying to do that by seeking out conversations with a more diverse array of people, who viewers won’t see or hear from anywhere else,” Welker said in her acceptance speech. “I think if we bring these people with different views to the same table, we can begin to sew back together the threads of division that we are facing in this country.”

The final awardee of the night was Rolark Barnes, who received the prestigious President’s Award.

With Rolark Barnes’ guidance, The Washington Informer has been a steady supporter of WABJ initiatives.

“The Informer, under Denise Rolark Barnes’ leadership, has been a longtime partner and supporter of our longstanding Urban Journalism Workshop for D.C. area high school students, and its support of WABJ’s inaugural awards gala last year was instrumental to its tremendous success,” said WABJ President Khorri Atkinson.

“WABJ is a volunteer-run organization that heavily relies on membership engagement and contributions to thrive and meet the needs of this moment in our industry,” Atkinson continued. “The WABJ Executive Board appreciates Ms. Rolark Barnes’ contributions and her unwavering dedication to journalistic excellence and advocacy for the D.C. Black community.”

As a legacy publisher, succeeding her father after his passing in 1994, Rolark Barnes expressed her extreme gratitude for supporting the 59-year-old, Black-woman-owned publication. She also emphasized the importance of the Black press.

“I have been in this business since my dad started this paper in 1964. We will be 60 years old next year. As many of you all know, it has not been easy,” Rolark Barnes said, before acknowledging the 131-year-old AFRO American Newspapers, which also has a D.C. bureau.

“Sixty years ago there were about seven Black newspapers in this town. And then it grew to about 13, and now there are two of us, and we’re trying to keep it going really strong. But we recognize that in order for us to be able to do that, we have to support and help cultivate young journalists, and that’s why I think the Urban Journalism Workshop is so important.”

The Washington Informer publisher also noted that the Black press is instrumental in training a lot of journalists who move on to work at non-African American owned publications.

Rolark Barnes emphasized the importance of truth-telling and particularly shedding light on communities rarely reported about in mainstream media.

“Over there on Martin Luther King Avenue, folks walk in and out of our door, every day, because they feel like their voices are not being heard. And so I hope, as we celebrate,” Rolark Barnes continued, “that we can recruit some of these young journalists, bring them in, and get them prepared to do the work that they need to do to make sure that stories in our community continue to be told.”