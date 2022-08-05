Black and Latino men have been disproportionally affected by the recent monkeypox outbreak, particularly those who have sex with men, according to an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the cases with available data, more than half (54%) of incidents were among Blacks and Latinos, which represent over a third (34%) of the U.S. population, CNN reported Friday.

Overall, 94% of monkeypox cases were among men who reported sexual or close intimate contact with another man. However, among the studied cases, fewer than 1 in 10 (8%) required hospitalization and no deaths have been reported.

A “substantial proportion” of monkeypox cases have been among people who have HIV, though analysis of any connection is ongoing, CNN reported.

The CDC said it is “continually evaluating new evidence and tailoring response strategies as information on changing case demographics, clinical characteristics, transmission, and vaccine effectiveness become available,” CNN reported.