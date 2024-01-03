Nora P., a successful area entrepreneur, said he started smoking at the age of 9. More than 40 years later, in 2016 after Nora turned 54, he and his primary care physician decided to do a low dose CT scan of his lungs. Two years later, the doctor informed Nora about troubling spots found on the lower lobe of one of his lungs.

About two weeks after finding the spots and refraining from smoking cigarettes and marijuana, Nora underwent surgery just five days before his 56th birthday.

“Thank God that I was tested as I feel that my doctor saved my life,” said Nora, one of many stories shared by the American Lung Association.

Like others who shared their story, Nora didn’t disclose his last name. “If [the doctor] had not spoken to me about getting scanned, I wouldn’t have even thought about or known about it.”

Nora said testing was scary, but determined that “knowledge is power,” he went through with the procedure.

“Lung cancer is a silent killer,” Nora declared. “I believe everyone should get screened. Silence is a killer when it comes to the lungs.”

It’s experiences like Nora that have the American Lung Association advocating for screenings, particularly in Black and minority communities. In the organization’s latest “State of Lung Cancer” report, attention is focused on the stark racial inequalities in lung cancer rates, treatment access, and outcomes within Black communities. For those across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia, officials said the data underscores the pressing need for targeted interventions to address these disparities and improve the health outcomes of Black residents.

Virginia, ranking 16th among states, reports a rate of 52.4 new lung cancer cases per 100,000 population, slightly below the national average. While the state’s surgical treatment rates align with the national average, the report points to a significant gap in early detection, with only 7.2% of high-risk Black individuals screened, though higher than the national rate of 4.5%. Virginia’s stagnant surgical rates and average-tier survival rates highlight specific challenges faced by Black communities, emphasizing the importance of enhanced access to screening and treatment.

Maryland, ranking 15th, shows a lower rate of new lung cancer cases at 52.1, with a commendable 22% improvement over the past five years. The state surpasses national averages in surgical treatments (24.2%) but falls behind in screening rates, with only 2.9% of high-risk Black individuals screened. Despite above-average survival rates, the report sheds light on the challenges Black communities encounter, with Maryland falling into the above-average tier for patients receiving no treatment. These findings emphasize the need for targeted efforts to dismantle barriers hindering Black residents’ access to timely and effective care.

The District stands out with a lower rate of new lung cancer cases (43.2), positioning it 8th nationally. However, the report reveals a troubling -39% change in surgical treatment rates within Black communities over the last five years. With only 1.5% of high-risk Black individuals screened, well below the national average, and an alarming 26.2% receiving no treatment, the District faces significant challenges in addressing the unique barriers Black residents encounter in early detection and effective treatment. The report urges the District to focus on targeted strategies to address these disparities head-on.

“I am so blessed to be a survivor,” Nora, now 56, stated. “My angels, as well as my doctor, saved me. As of today, I have had four CT scans and appointments over the last six months, and I have no new spots.”