It’s the 25th anniversary of the Black (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, and the celebration of the city’s best Black culture, arts, and activism is this Saturday, September 3 at the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre. From 2 pm until 9:45 pm, the festival welcomes families and friends to come enjoy a great time with music and entertainment with a purpose.

Kymone Freeman is a spokesman for the festival. He says this year is all about giving honor to the people who make it clear: they love Black people and they advance Black culture. “This Black LUV festival is celebrating the best of who we are. The music, poetry, information and the violence prevention and cultural literacy pieces are all part of this.”

The festival is honoring living luminaries, Sugar Bear and EU will receive the Scotty Beats Stop the Violence Music Award, The Fannie Lou Hamer World Community Service Awards will be presented to artists Allen Uzikee Nelson and Januwa Moja and filmmakers Haile Gerima and Shirikiana Aina Gerima.

Music will play a large part in the festivities, with sounds from Plunky & Oneness, YahZarah, Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh, Proverbs Reggae Band, and poet Laini Mataka; along with DJs Scientific and Underdog.

The event returns in person after five years, and Freeman welcomes everyone to come out for a peaceful and fulfilling time. “You should expect a transformative experience. After this festival, you’ve learned something new and you’ve heard something new. You’ve been inspired! And we plan to culturally impress your whole family so you can enjoy it.”