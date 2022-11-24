The African American Mayors Association on Wednesday endorsed Phil Washington, the chief executive officer of the Denver Airport, as the next Federal Aviation Administration administrator.

The mayors expressed their endorsement in a letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Technology. President Biden nominated Washington and sent his nomination to the committee in July.

“President Biden has nominated an exceptionally qualified leader to be the next FAA administrator in Phil Washington,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “Having worked with him over 20 years, currently he serves in the cabinet as CEO of Denver International Airport, the third-busiest airport in the world. He is dedicated, smart and always prepared. He should be confirmed without delay.”

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, who serves as president of the AAMA, said based on his credentials, Washington will be a welcome addition to the FAA.

“The FAA needs permanent leadership now, and Phil Washington is a proven aviation leader with the right administrative experience and focus on equity that I know aligns with what the Biden administration is seeking in the implementation of the infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Scott said. “AAMA enthusiastically supports his nomination, and he should be confirmed as soon as possible.”