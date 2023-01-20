The African American Mayors Association announced Friday that it has honored D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser as the inaugural recipient of the Mayor Marion Barry Jr. Award for Public Service.

The award is named for Barry, who served the District as a three-term mayor. Barry also served on the D.C. Council as an at-large and Ward 8 legislator.

The award is designed to recognize leaders who have carried on the legacy of service and leadership to the community through a sustained commitment to local government, AAMA officials said.

Bowser was picked due to her historic reelection in November 2022, becoming the first Black woman elected to lead a major American city for three consecutive terms.

“Mayor Bowser is a friend, colleague, and role model for young girls and women throughout our nation,” said Little Rock, Ark., Mayor Frank Scott Jr., president of the AAMA. “In recognition of her historic reelection to a third term, we proudly celebrate her long-standing leadership and incredible achievements. This award is a testament to dedicated public service and Mayor Bowser is well-deserving.”