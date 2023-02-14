The African American Music Association, in conjunction with the Westminster Presbyterian Church and D.C. legendary musicians, will present “DC Doo-Wop From the Street Corner to the Stage: A Musical Journey,” an entertaining and educational cultural program about the history and culture of the genre in the District.

The event will be held Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in southwest D.C. There will be a panel featuring District artists Ron “Poozie” Miles, original member of The Rainbows Mary Lee; Gloria Jolivet, last original member of the noted guitarist Bo Diddley’s female background singers; and Jimi Smooth, known as the “entertainer’s entertainer.”

After the panel discussion, there will be live Doo-Wop vocal performances by the panelists and a hand dance showcase by the National Hand Dance Association Classic Hand Dancers. The speakers for the event will be the Rev. Brian Hamilton, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6).

A proclamation from the mayor’s office proclaiming Feb. 18 as “Doo-Wop Day” in the city will be presented by Allen. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Beverly Lindsay-Johnson at 202-552-0000.