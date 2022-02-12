Even through a Black mask, David Harrington beamed with pride Friday celebrating the grand opening of a Black-owned dealership in Prince George’s County.

Banister Ford of Marlow Heights is one of just two dealerships owned by Black men not only in the county but in the state of Maryland as well.

“To have this dealership is another indication of the value we have in Prince George’s County for businesses of color,” said Harrington, president and CEO of the county’s Chamber of Commerce. “We celebrate this as another means of creating generational wealth. To celebrate this during Black History Month is even more celebratory. It’s tremendous.”

Harrington joined at least six dozen people who attended a one-hour ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Ford dealership owned by Dan Banister, who acquired the former Sheehy Ford in April from the family who owned the dealership along Branch Avenue for 52 years.

Banister, joined by his wife, Beverly, and their two children, received some help when seeking to obtain the dealership in Prince George’s.

Dan Banister (second from left), owner of Banister Ford of Marlow Heights, speaks while standing with his family during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the car dealership on Feb. 11. Joining Banister are (from left) his wife Beverly and their children, Jordan Banister and Daniel Banister Jr. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

He said Dr. Mike Freeman, pastor of Temple Hills-based Spirit of Faith Christian Center, offered spiritual guidance and connections with people in Prince George’s.

After several conversations, Banister, who owns two Nissan dealerships in Virginia and resides in Chesapeake, Virginia, said he and Freeman became business partners.

“I just know that it was God that put this dealership in my path,” Banister said. “This dealership used to be one of the top-performing dealerships in the nation, but in recent years, it hasn’t been. It’s been underperforming and underrepresented and has not done well, in my opinion, for the community.”

Banister worked with one of the church’s groups, No Lack Nation, to “help bless families with cars at no cost.”

For the more than 80 employees at the dealership, he told them it would be closed on Sundays.

Besides working during the coronavirus pandemic, he said working in the auto industry accrues a high divorce rate because of the working hours.

“We want to make sure we have enough time to spend with our families,” he said. “What we’re going to do is make sure we have such a good product, a good process and make the customers happy that they’re going to come when we’re open. I want you guys to get your rest and enjoy being with your families.”

David Harrington, president and CEO of the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce, holds a framed certificate of membership to the chamber for Banister Ford of Marlow Heights during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the car dealership on Feb. 11. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

He’s been married to his wife for 25 years and the couple has two children, Daniel Banister Jr., 21, who attends Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, and a member of the basketball team. Their daughter, Jordan Banister, is a freshman at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and a member of the volleyball team.

“They trust in the Lord no matter what,” Jordan Banister said about her parents’ spiritual beliefs. “This has been really a blessing to all of us. We are just ready to help the community.”