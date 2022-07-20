Honey’s Coffee Company, one of the first Black-owned brands based in the District, recently launched its specialty brand of coffee beans.

The online specialty coffee brand sources its coffee beans from farms all around the world with its 12 oz. bags of coffee beans freshly roasted shortly before being shipped to customers.

Honey’s Coffee Company offers a wide variety of flavors and blends from Ethiopia, Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala, Peru and other African nations.

Their interest in the coffee industry increased while managing their coffee shop and café in the District, according to co-owner Marie Stanley.

“We want this brand to be part of an industry that not only provides the world’s favorite beverage but one that creates jobs and contributes to the economy,” she said.

Honey’s Coffee represents a family-owned, sister-owned and Black-owned coffee brand. Led by entrepreneurs Marie Stanley, Cathy Stanley and Nigel Broadnax, they said they’re realizing their passion for the coffee industry while creating a path for their brand.

“We want to ensure that our customers get the most out of their coffee drinking experience and fully obtain the maximum flavor of the beans,” Marie Stanley said.

“Additionally, we plan to incorporate our love of music and our engagement with the D.C. jazz community into our concept and our mission,” she said. “We plan to align with the Capitol Hill Jazz Foundation to further the cause of keeping jazz alive in the D.C. area and other jazz communities.”

“We believe that the perfect cup of coffee starts with specialty grade coffee, freshly roasted by Honey’s Coffee Company,” she added.

For more information, go to www.honeyscoffeecompany.com.