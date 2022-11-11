A few members of the cast, “Black Panther:  Wakanda Forever,” which releases in theaters today (November 11) attended a red-carpet event hosted by Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Entertainment at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on October 30.   Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda, on the red carpet. (Asia Alexander/The Washington Informer)
Lupita Nyong’o on the red—carpet event hosted by Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Entertainment at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on October 30. (Asia Alexander/The Washington Informer)

