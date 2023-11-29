Joe Biden, the 2020 presidential candidate, realized the pivotal role African Americans would play in deciding his destiny. Biden understood the importance of the Black community’s support and the impact of the Black Press on Black voters. In February 2020, awareness about this issue became clear during an important meeting in South Carolina with Black Press publishers and leaders.

In the historic downtown of Charleston, the meeting at the Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel came as Biden trailed in the polls with rumors about him possibly ending his campaign. Acknowledging the Black Press’s historical roots created by Samuel Cornish and John B. Russwurm about 200 years ago, Biden desired to establish a connection with the “Trusted Voice of Black America.”

The Black Press played a crucial role in sharing messages from important figures such as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Mamie Till. Biden’s interview with Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., president and CEO of NNPA, gained global attention. It streamed on the social media platforms of 230 Black newspapers, potentially reaching over 30 million people, especially African Americans. A national feature article ensued.

The Black community’s support, amplified by the Black Press, played a crucial role in Biden’s come-from-behind 2020 victory. Notably, South Carolina Democratic Rep. James Clyburn’s formal endorsement further boosted Biden’s campaign.

However, as the 2024 election approaches, Biden’s outreach to the Black Press appears to have waned. While policies have benefited African Americans, Biden’s communication still leaves much to be desired. His “History” ad campaign highlights the government’s dedication to rural Black communities, but concerns remain about the lack of advertising support for Black-owned media.

The campaign budget for Black voter outreach includes an ad with TheGRIO, a Black-owned entity. Promises to advertise in the Black Press from people within the Biden camp have not been fulfilled, including from DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

With polls indicating a decline in Black support, the question arises: can Biden recreate the rhythm that initially garnered him the support of the Black Press in a potential rematch against Trump? The challenge lies in bridging the gap between promises made and tangible actions to secure continued support from the Black electorate.