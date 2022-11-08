Election Night has arrived and is the most crucial exercise of voting rights.

Most would argue voting rights are at stake.

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) plans wall-to-wall coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST on its social media platforms and public-facing website, www.BlackPressUSA.com.

NNPA Capitol Hill journalist Lauren Burke will help anchor the coverage that will provide insight into what’s going on in battleground states and the dozens of African American candidates running for office nationwide.

Reshonda Tate Billingsley of the Defender Network in Houston, James Wright of The Washington Informer, Perry Busby of the Westside Gazette, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Publisher Dr. John Warren, and Atlanta Voice co-owner James Washington count among the NNPA members participating.

Guests will include Judith Smith Diani of the Advancement Project, political expert Michael Blake, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation President/CEO Melanie Campbell, Democratic strategist Karen Finney, and Brandon Jessup of State Voices.

Click on one of the links below to tune in live:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMDL-yBGtJI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsDBEHel2IE

https://www.facebook.com/BlackPressUSA/photos/gm.655601885965760/8290282794376497

http://twitter.com/BlackPressUSA