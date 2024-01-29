The recent unveiling of the 2024 Oscar nominations brought forth a notable roster of Black talent among the 96th annual Academy Awards nominees, marking a significant stride for the industry in recognizing diversity within the film industry.

Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and D.C. native Jeffrey Wright are among the Black actors grabbing nominations for Hollywood’s most prestigious award. The nod signifies a crucial step towards inclusivity and representation on the grand stage of the Oscars.

Set to be broadcast on ABC on March 10, the 2024 Oscar ceremony sets up as a night of celebration, with audiences witnessing a menu that includes Black excellence.

Here’s a closer look at the five African Americans nominated for Oscars this year:

Danielle Brooks: Best Actress In A Supporting Role nominee, “The Color Purple”

Best Actress In A Supporting Role nominee, “The Color Purple” Sterling K. Brown: Best Actor In A Supporting Role nominee, “American Fiction”

Best Actor In A Supporting Role nominee, “American Fiction” Colman Domingo: Best Actor In A Leading Role” nominee, “Rustin”

Best Actor In A Leading Role” nominee, “Rustin” Da’Vine Joy Randolph: Best Actress In A Supporting Role nominee, “The Holdovers”

Jeffrey Wright: Best Actor In A Leading Role nominee, “American Fiction”