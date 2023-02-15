A Black wedding expo pop-up event will take place on April 8 in College Park, Maryland.

This may be the event for someone trying to tie the knot or a wedding prospect looking into a new inventory of vendors to consider. The Black Wedding Experience Expo is the brainchild of entrepreneur Josephine Ocheni, who wants to make sure that local Black vendors in the industry aren’t overlooked by couples, as some are not historically listed on the preferred vendors at venues.

“This is an opportunity for Black wedding vendors to show their artistry, sophistication and creativity,” said Ocheni, a 15-year veteran of the wedding industry.

For general expo admission, there will be cake and food samplings, performances and door prizes. Over 100 vendors from the Washington area and other states are expected to attend the event. Additionally, there will be a fashion show, hors d’oeuvres, a buffet lunch spread and swag bags for VIP attendees.

The April 8 event is designed for people who reside in the Washington, D.C., region but Ocheni hopes to expand it nationally.

For more information, contact Ocheni at 443-332-8043 and blackweddingexp@gmail.com.