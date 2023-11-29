Northwest D.C.-based think-tank Brookings Institution, through its Center for Technology Innovation (CTI), will hold a discussion with Black women experts in artificial intelligence (AI). The experts will share their work and insights as well as discuss how to design and deploy more balanced, ethical, and diversely built and monitored systems of its kind.

The panel will also discuss the imperative of more inclusive AI design, the impact on vulnerable populations, and how a democratized version of the technology must include leaders who understand the lived experiences of affected consumers.

Nicol Turner Lee, Brookings senior fellow and CTI director, will moderate the discussion and give a presentation on the Center’s new AI Equity Lab.

The discussion can be viewed in person at the Brookings Institution’s address at 1775 Massachusetts Avenue NW or online.

For more information, go to brookings.edu.