two woman in black sits on chair near table
Photo by Christina Morillo on Pexels.com

Black women are the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the U.S. but are the most underrepresented when it comes to wealth accumulation.

To accelerate collective efforts to remedy the gap, The Greater Washington Urban League’s Entrepreneurship Center is hosting a virtual listening session on May 18 at 6 p.m., specifically focused on aspiring or experienced Black women business owners in the Greater Washington area. We are reimagining our programs to ensure that your voice is at the center of our design.

Allow this program to help you go further faster by removing barriers along the journey. This is a Black women-only event.

Call 202-792-2435.

James Wright photo

James Wright Jr.

James Wright Jr. is the D.C. political reporter for the Washington Informer Newspaper. He has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper as a reporter, city editor and freelance writer and The Washington...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *