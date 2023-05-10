Black women are the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the U.S. but are the most underrepresented when it comes to wealth accumulation.

To accelerate collective efforts to remedy the gap, The Greater Washington Urban League’s Entrepreneurship Center is hosting a virtual listening session on May 18 at 6 p.m., specifically focused on aspiring or experienced Black women business owners in the Greater Washington area. We are reimagining our programs to ensure that your voice is at the center of our design.

Allow this program to help you go further faster by removing barriers along the journey. This is a Black women-only event.

Call 202-792-2435.