So often we look at what is before us, knowing something must be done to make something happen or to prevent something from happening. Fortunately, both individuals and groups are answering the call to do something to change what is — but shouldn’t be. Our history tells us there have always been people who would step up to prevent negative things from happening to us when others just laid back and told themselves, “Nothing can be done about that.” Others have often given their lives proving them wrong.

If you haven’t heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech below, you need to listen to it and think about whether you are willing to go as far as he did, so that you know we are blessed to have had people like Dr. King who paid the ultimate price for us to enjoy many of the benefits we have now, but stand the chance of losing if we don’t care enough to protect them. In his “Mountaintop” speech he said: “Well, I don’t know what will happen now. We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it doesn’t matter with me now. Because I’ve been to the mountaintop. And I don’t mind. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will.”

Some groups and individuals have adopted that same philosophy today and are inspired to do something about the problems. One of the groups you should know about is Black Women for Positive Change. They have just completed their 12th annual Month of Non-Violence. Many of the members are women you might know such as Dr. Stephanie Myers (D.C.), Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds (Md.), Dr. Valda Crowder (Pa.), Karen Carrington-Washington (D.C.), Daun S. Hester (Va.), Charlene Ligon (Neb.), Gloria Dulan-Wilson (Pa.), Renata Valree and Jan Perry (Calif.) Many of them I have called friends for years, and they continue to do God’s work. Every day of the year, some of their members work to save lives — especially of young people through a program they promote nationwide called “Peace Circles” in schools.

They work along with Dr. Franklyn Malone (D.C.) of 100 Black Fathers and several “Good Brothers” such as Rev. Oliver Buie (Calif.), and Dr. Robert Fairchild (Va.) and they make a difference in the lives of many young people. I have a nephew by the name of Dwayne Dupar (La., known as “Difference Maker”) who works with young people every day—even on his job as he gives them haircuts.) They don’t just talk. They don’t sit around criticizing others. They work to make good things happen. They work to get people registered to vote and assist in getting voters to vote. Unlike other groups, they don’t just hold a luncheon or a dinner once a year and call it quits. They work to inspire others to take action on issues we should all care about. I am especially pleased with the work they do and the inspiration they give to others.

Maybe you just want to say thank you when you run into any one of those I’ve mentioned and anyone you know in your community who is making a difference. These are people who give their time, their energy, their know-how, and their money because they care enough to take action on issues they care about. They don’t just criticize others for what they do or do not do. They get up every day working to bring about the kind of world they want to see. Where do you stand? What are you doing to make a difference? If everybody does a little bit, nobody would have to do a whole lot! I LOVE DOERS!

Williams is president of The Dick Gregory Society (www.thedickgregorysociety.org).