According to a new poll from Higher Heights for America, 86% of Black women voters support nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

The data comes as Justice Stephen Breyer recently announced his retirement from the bench at the end of the summer, opening a seat on the court and with President Joe Biden pledging to nominate a Black woman to the court.

In 2020, one of Biden’s campaign promises included putting a Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, a historic first.

Change Research, Higher Heights for America, the only national organization exclusively dedicated to harnessing Black women’s political power from the voting booth to elected office, conducted a poll of 500 Black women voters in January.

When asked about the future of the Supreme Court, an overwhelming majority of Black women voters said they support prioritizing nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court when the next seat becomes available.

“Black women are a pivotal voting bloc and this polling data lays out why the time is now for a Black woman justice on the Supreme Court,” said Glynda C. Carr, president and CEO of Higher Heights.

“Black women have shown how powerful our activism and organizing can be in politics, yet we are still grossly underrepresented in leadership on every level. There are zero Black women on the Supreme Court, zero Black women in the Senate, zero Black women governors and zero Black women have ever served as president of this country,” Carr said.

“There is no doubt that Black women are uniquely qualified to lead in these roles and we call on President Biden to address this major gap in representation,” she said.

On Jan. 28, Black women leaders from numerous organizations sent a public letter to President Biden thanking him for honoring his promise to nominate the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court by the end of February 2022.

“Once again you are seizing this moment in history to lead with a vision of America at its best and ensuring that the leadership of our democracy reflects a diversity of lived experiences at the highest levels,” the letter said.

The group said there exist numerous highly-qualified Black women jurists and attorneys to nominate for the Supreme Court.

Among them: federal and state judges; former law clerks with legal experience at the district, appellate, and supreme court levels; noted law professors from public and private institutions; partners in prominent law firms; federal, state and local prosecutors; and public defenders.

“The combination of outstanding credentials, character and lived experience as Black women more than ensure you will be successful in selecting a nominee who is more than worthy of a lifetime appointment to our highest court,” the letter said. “Further, we are urging the U.S. Senate to fulfill its constitutional responsibility by swiftly holding the hearings and bringing your nominee, once announced, to the floor for a confirmation vote.”