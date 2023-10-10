In Wards 7 and 8, our community lives with the consequences of disinvestment and neglect, which has fueled high rates of poverty, chronic disease, unemployment, and mortality for those of us living east of the Anacostia River. It has also meant a lack of resources for basic needs such as public safety, aﬀordable housing, quality education, and fresh food.

Delia Houseal-Smith

Nearly four years ago, I saw a path toward change.

I was invited to participate in an initiative called Black Women Thriving East of the River, which recruited women from Wards 7 and 8 to brainstorm, create, and implement interventions that could create environments where more women from our community worked quality jobs and survived cancer. On a cool autumn morning on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, I joined a multiracial group of women walking through the front glass doors of Building Bridges Across the River, a community center formerly known as THEARC, here on Mississippi Avenue SE. Together, we talked about our lives, challenges, hopes, and dreams. There were 28 women engaged. We had diverse backgrounds and lived experiences in health care, community service, education, workforce development, and many other specialties. We are physicians, nonproﬁt leaders, community activists, and so much more. We are mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, and neighbors. We run nonproﬁt organizations like Momma’s Safe Haven and Academy of Hope. We held many meetings over nearly two years.

I moved to Ward 8 as a teenager from South Carolina with my family and recently moved to Ward 7. But my mother had breast cancer in 2019, so I engaged in this initiative, hoping to learn how to make life easier for her and others like her.

What I experienced, surrounded by other Black women, was powerful and different. I had crossed paths in the community with some of the women. Now, I was hearing their stories, narratives that shared their pain, suffering, and moments of joy. I work in the health space, running a health research firm, so addressing health disparities wasn’t new. Coordinated by leaders of the Jane Bancroft Robinson Foundation (JBRF), the organizers paid participants for our time. That was incredible. It helped build trust. For far too long, we have seen organizations come to our community, drain residents for our knowledge and experiences, and create solutions that missed the mark.

The Black Women Thriving East of the River initiative valued us; our opinions were respected. It was a defining moment for many of us.

This was an opportunity for us to create real change within the health care system that will allow Ward 7 and 8 mothers and families to thrive. And it was an opportunity to put women on pathways to quality jobs and successful careers. We are changing how our mothers and families are viewed so that we are better understood, as are the barriers that keep us in survival mode versus thriving mode.

We are mobilizing to dismantle inequitable systems by convening community leaders and the most impacted individuals in our neighborhoods. Through our initiative, we created a series of speciﬁc, actionable interventions to address the root causes of the barriers holding us back. We created workgroups to understand better the challenges regarding employment and economic mobility, as well as illness and death from cancer. We forged paths to solutions.

In 2020 and 2021, through the COVID-19 pandemic, we met in person and online. In our second meeting, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, our workgroups met at the R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. R.I.S.E. stands for Relate, Innovate, Stimulate, and Elevate. And those powerful words symbolized our work.

The following month, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, our working groups walked through the doors of the Smithsonian Institution’s only museum in the Southeast — the Anacostia Community Museum on Fort Place SE — to assemble in a room with the paintings of world-renowned Black artists on the walls. From the beginning, this venture tapped the skills, resources, and talents of the shining stars east of the river — from our consultants and vendors to catering chefs and meeting facilitators.

Ultimately, we created road maps for change, including analyzing the root causes of problems, journey maps, analysis and prioritization of themes, intervention design, racial equity impact assessments, and stakeholder engagement. At each step, our lived expertise drove decision-making and the integrating and prioritizing of our stories as Black women with close ties to communities east of the river.

It’s so exciting to see how our work has turned into action.

This year, Nakeisha Neal Jones was hired as executive director of Black Women Thriving East of the River and began implementing the interventions. Jones, a Washington native who grew up in Wards 7 and 8, is a collaborative leader with over 20 years of experience expanding access to education, workforce development, and housing resources for under-represented families and youth. The initiative is moving with JBRF pledging over $3 million of support and a $1 million grant from the Greater Washington Community Foundation’s Health Equity Fund.

For instance, a scholarship fund for Black women has raised more than $300,000. The funds will be dispersed to women needing help pursuing health-related and other careers. A wide range of applicants will be considered, such as those seeking licensing, stackable credentials, or professional certificates for medical transcription, community health, or birth doula. In addition, also eligible will be those seeking post-secondary degrees in nursing, dentistry, medical research, or physical therapy, as well as future doctors, surgeons, and dentists. Scholarship recipients will also receive comprehensive case management support and be eligible for discretionary grant dollars to address any obstacles to success that may arise along the way — such as child care, transportation, program-related costs for a laptop or specialized software, etc.

A health careers resource map is being created that includes an informative website supporting women seeking health-related and other careers. The website will contain comprehensive career details, including training and support to enter positions and explore diﬀerent career opportunities. It will consist of information on how they can get training for specific positions and jobs. Neal Jones is also working with the human resources departments of health care facilities, learning what posts they hope to fill, now and in the future, and putting together a pipeline that can steer Black women east of the river towards these positions. In addition, they are creating a Cancer Patient Bill of Rights that reminds women of their rights when navigating cancer.

Additional components will be implemented over time — programs such as identifying apprenticeship opportunities, an employer training series, cancer landscape analysis, cancer navigation training, cancer clinical trials training, anti-misogynoir training, a cancer Data Infrastructure Task Force, and more.

For women east of the river, change is finally here.

Delia Houseal-Smith is founder and CEO of NEAN Consulting, LLC, a public health and business management consulting firm based in Washington, D.C.

