Overview: Black women feel that issues surrounding money and

The Black Women’s Roundtable released its ninth and most comprehensive annual report on the state of Black women in the U.S.

Titled “Black Women Leading the Quest to Rebuild Hope, Achieve Justice, Equity & Equality; Building Power, Protecting Voting Rights, and Saving Democracy,” the 2022 report sums up how Black women are affected on judiciary, economic, environmental, health equity and educational issues.

The Washington Informer spoke with Melanie L. Campbell, president and CEO of the Black Women’s Roundtable, about how far Black women have come and where they have yet to go.

Campbell said the research that went into the report polled Black women from every walk.

“This work is tied to what critical issues may be impacting our communities,” she said. “And we heard from Black women, grassroots ladies, sister leaders, academicians and other kinds of voices from labor to corporate so that the diversity of Black women is reflected. And also showcasing black women’s brilliance.”

The findings of this year’s report offer policy analysis, solutions and calls to action required to address the core problems affecting many Black communities.

Campbell explained that issues from threats to American democracy, especially the increase in attacks on voting rights, the seeming upswing in white supremacy and the lingering health and economic effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was important to let Black women speak for themselves about how they believe the top concerns facing Black people should be addressed.

Economics, says Campbell, is an issue that was repeatedly raised, and from a number of different perspectives.

“When you’re talking about the economic status of black women every year, we’re looking at how that changes,” Campbell said. “We’re gonna think about entrepreneurship or we’re talking about workers’ rights. The things that impact their spending and working around those economic issues, like paid family leave, why that’s important to Black women and their families.”

Other key findings included: