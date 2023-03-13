The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Women’s Roundtable will hold its 12th annual Women of Power National Summit from March 15-19 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, and in D.C.

Melanie Campbell, president and CEO of the NCBCP and convenor of the BWR, will preside over the event with Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks serving as the honorary summit chair.

The summit will include the release of the annual BWR Policy Report, an annual gathering featuring BWR Power Table discussions with congressional and executive branch leaders, power building and organizing sessions, and a BWR “Day of Action” on Capitol Hill.

The summit’s theme is “It’s Time to Reset, Rejuvenate, Reimagine, Resist & Act!” with a focus on energizing and leveraging the collective power of Black women and girls. The event will focus on amplifying the intergenerational power and voices of Black women, continuing to recognize their historic role in shifting political power, and inspiring all women and girls to reach new levels of leadership in advocacy, business, and elected office.

“I could not think of a more appropriate summit theme,” Campbell said. “Black women have an unprecedented opportunity to continue shaping the health and well-being of our communities. This gathering will serve as an opportunity to plan, strategize, celebrate, and honor our accomplishments.”