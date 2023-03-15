Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay (District 6) introduced legislation — Council Bill-030-2030-County Based Business Utilization — on March 7 designed to increase opportunities for minority businesses and nonprofits in the county.

Under the measure, certified county-based small businesses will have the right of first award for procurements at or under $150,000 unless the total invoice exceeds the prevailing market range.

“Many of the county’s certified small and minority businesses are owned and operated by Prince Georgians,” Blegay said. “I am committed to doing everything within my purview to ensure they are provided with opportunities to grow and thrive in the communities where they live.”

The bill has been referred to the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee for review.