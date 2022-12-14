The Bob Marley One Love Experience will make its U.S. debut in Los Angeles beginning in January 2023 after touring London and Toronto.

The interactive exhibit will be on display at The Ovation, Hollywood, for 12 weeks showcasing never-before-seen Marley photographs and memorabilia while immersing guests in a journey through his life, passions, influences, and enduring legacy.

The 15,000 square feet experience features the One Love Forest, Soul Shakedown Studio and the Beautiful Life Zone showcasing Bob’s interests and hobbies outside of music, including football– also known in the U.S. as soccer.

There are also zones focusing on the Marley family, Bob’s philanthropy, and the inner workings of his musical process, including lyric sheets, concert videos and studio equipment. Further, guests can explore multiple immersive experiences, including a silent disco, game room and a Jamaican rainforest and cannabis forest.

The global reggae icon known for his musical hits such as “One Love,” “No Woman, No Cry” and “Redemption Song” died in 1981 from cancer. He was 36.

“After being in London and Toronto, it’s going to be amazing bringing the experience here to the U.S. for the first time and just steps from Daddy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley Group, said in a statement the Associated Press reported.

The Marley Family and Terrapin Station Entertainment produced the exhibit. Tickets are available now at feverup.com.