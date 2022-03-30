I didn’t go to Harvard University Law School. I went to Howard University School of Law. A place where I was nurtured, challenged and protected. More than likely, I would not have been admitted to Harvard. I was a good student but not the best. During my time in law school, I was also parenting a 2-year-old and working long hours.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a brown-skinned sister with natural hair making her way in a white male-dominated profession. She is definitely “baad.” She has excelled at everything she has touched and last week she made me proud. Nothing in my background would have allowed me to maintain my composure while enduring countless hours of grueling senatorial testimony under hot lights by obviously intellectual inferiors.

But that’s exactly what Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson did. There she was, sitting before U.S. senators with a big smile on her face. She met every challenge to her qualifications with answers that made me stop and applaud. For the last 10 years, this sister has been right under our noses. She has done everything right. She hasn’t even had a speeding ticket. If she had, it would have been discussed ad infinitum last week.

This is a jurist who has credentials that cannot be matched by most people – certainly not by the likes of Lindsey Graham. Her trajectory started as mayor of her junior high school, president of her high school, speech and debate team star – traveling across the country for speech competitions to become a national champion. She graduated Harvard magna cum laude. At Harvard Law School, she was an editor on the law review and graduated cum laude.

She has been quietly living here in the D.C. area for a decade, working steadfastly and in love with the law – treating it like the jealous lover it is. She has given her decisions and research so much time and attention that you wonder how she found time to nurture two beautiful daughters and support her surgeon husband.

So, here we are with what seems like an obvious decision to most but it is being weighed down by partisan politics, revenge and bigotry. It was clear that some of the senators only wanted to either make self-serving statements about their politics or to seek revenge for the perceived mistreatment of Amy Coney Barrett.

We must let the senators know that this behavior is unacceptable. Reach out to your family and friends, especially the ones in South Carolina. Tell them Mr. Graham needs to be held accountable for his obvious mistreatment of this highly qualified jurist.

I am denied bragging rights because Ketanji Brown Jackson did not attend Howard. But I know Harvard did not create this magnificent example of excellence. She would be just as amazing no matter what school she attended. The Supreme Court is her destiny. Contact your representatives; send a letter, make a phone call, text, tweet – but whatever you do, let’s make sure she is the next U.S. Supreme Court justice.