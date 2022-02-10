Students, teachers and staff across the District were evacuated from school grounds Wednesday after bomb threats were issued to at least eight public and public charter schools.

D.C. Public Schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez said the threats were made at Paul Laurence Dunbar, Roosevelt and Ron Brown high schools on Wednesday afternoon.

“All students and staff were safely evacuated in accordance with DCPS protocols,” Gutierrez said. “D.C. Public Schools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the MPD investigations are ongoing.”

Other schools that received bomb threats included McKinley Technology High School, Friendship Public Charter School, SEED Public Charter School, KIPP DC College Preparatory and IDEA Public Charter School. The DC Public Charter School Board didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said it’s currently conducting an investigation in conjunction with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Washington field division. Members of the public have been encouraged to call with information regarding the threats.

The incidents come a day after a bomb threat interrupted a visit by second gentleman Doug Emhoff at Dunbar High School in Northwest and in the wake of similar threats made earlier this month at several historically Black colleges and universities in the District and around the country. An investigation of the threats at HBCUs is ongoing.