D.C. Council member Anita Bonds praised her fellow legislators on Tuesday for approving her three proposed Budget Support Act subtitles.

The at-large Democrat, who chairs the council’s Committee on Housing and Executive Administration, cited the Educators Housing Incentive Amendment Act of 2022, Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF) Accountability and Transparency Amendment Act of 2022, and the Ward 2 and 3 Senior Wellness Center Feasibility and Planning Task Force of 2022 as major projects in her legislative program approved by the legislative body.

The Educators Housing Incentive subtitle expands the definition of “participant” in the Employer-Assisted Housing Program (EAHP) First-Responder grant to encompass D.C. public and charter school teachers.

The EAHP gives all participants a deferred 0% interest loan of up to $20,000 and a $10,000 matching funds grant toward the purchase of a single-family home, condo or cooperative unit in the city.

“It is vital for the committee to find ways to attract and retain great educators,” Bonds said. “It is no secret that living in D.C. is cost-prohibitive for many. By expanding the EAHP First Responder grant, we can help educators achieve their dream of owning property in the District so they can live where they work.”

The HPTF Accountability and Transparency Act requires the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development to submit a written report to the council after first publicly announcing the HPTF fund project recipients selected for more underwriting, including explanations of a deviation from the ranking based on the criteria outlined in the RFP.

“The changes proposed in this subtitle will increase transparency and accountability and bring clarity to how the city increases the number of deeply affordable units annually,” the council member said.

Wards 2 and 3 lack city-funded senior wellness centers. The Ward 2 and 3 Senior Wellness Center Task Force will be comprised of mayoral, council and District agency appointees.

The appointees will evaluate the feasibility, development, and progress of new wellness centers. Plus, the task force will prepare a plan detailing the needs of Ward 2 and 3 seniors.