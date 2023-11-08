An online class, “Bookkeeping Made Easy” will take place on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

The class is facilitated by the DC SBDC Lead Center at the Howard University School of Business. Participants will learn tips and tools for small business owners to streamline financial records and gain control over business finances. The class will teach simplified bookkeeping practices that will help you track income, expenses, and cash flow accurately.

The webinar will cover maximizing the benefits of effective bookkeeping, debunking the top 3 bookkeeping myths and effectively managing your day-to-day bookkeeping. The speaker will be Wendi Caplan-Carroll of Square Biz.

For more information, call 202-806-1550.