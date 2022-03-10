Invisible Visits: Black Middle-Class Women in the American Healthcare System by Tina K. Sacks

Although the United States spends almost one-fifth of all its resources funding healthcare, the American system continues to be dogged by persistent inequities in the treatment of racial and ethnic minorities and women. Invisible Visits analyzes how middle-class Black women navigate the complexities of dealing with doctors in this environment. Based on original research, the author shines a light on how women perceive the persistently negative stereotypes that follow them into the exam room and proceeds to illustrate that simply providing more cultural-competency or anti-bias training to doctors will not be enough to overcome the problem.

Hope Beyond Fibroids: Stories of Miracle Babies & the Journey to Motherhood by Gessie Thompson, and Felicia Scott

In Hope Beyond Fibroids: Stories of Miracle Babies & the Journey to Motherhood you can read Thompson’s full story of her inspiring journey to motherhood; her refusal to give up on her dream; and the heroic walk of faith she and her beloved husband Marc traveled. Rounding out the book are incredible and inspiring miracle stories of 15 other mothers, both biological and adoptive, who too continued to have hope beyond fibroids-hope that they would one day become the mothers they’d always dreamed of becoming. This book raises awareness of the fibroids epidemic and offers hope to fibroid sufferers.

Fibroid Reversal: Doctor’s Guide to Natural Remedies by George Roberts

Fibroid tumors can be an endless source of bleeding, pain, and frustration. For some 30 percent of white women and around 60 percent of Black women, these generally nonmalignant growths will cause troublesome symptoms. Fibroid is one of the most resistant health problems confronted by modern medicine, this resistant is as a result of its ability to grown or develop around the uterus. This book offers alternative treatment suggestions such as natural remedies and nutritional therapy, Chinese acupuncture, and other noninvasive methods that may help patients heal or treat their fibroid conditions.

Beating Endo: How to Reclaim Your Life from Endometriosis by Iris Kerin Orbuch MD, Amy Stein DPT

Approximately one out of every 10 women has endometriosis, an inflammatory disease that causes chronic pain, limits life’s activities, and may lead to infertility. Despite the disease’s prevalence, the average woman may suffer for a decade or more before receiving an accurate diagnosis. Leading gynecologist and endometriosis specialist Dr. Iris Kerin Orbuch and world-renowned pelvic pain specialist and physical therapist Dr. Amy Stein have long partnered with each other and with other healthcare practitioners to address the disease’s host of co-existing conditions—which can include pelvic floor muscle dysfunction, gastrointestinal ailments, painful bladder syndrome, central nervous system sensitization—through a whole-mind/whole-body approach.