The Bowie Business Innovation Center (BIC) has announced the appointment of June Lee Williams Evans as its new executive director.

The BIC is a nonprofit business accelerator located at Bowie State University. Its function is to provide entrepreneurs and small businesses located in the county the support needed to accelerate their revenue, growth, and ability to create jobs.

Evans started her leadership of the center in September 2022 after having served for 13 years leading the Center for Minority Business Development, Center for Entrepreneurial Development, Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and the Innovation Hub at Prince George’s Community College. Evans said she is excited to lead BIC.

“I’m excited to be here,” said Evans. “The Bowie BIC is a small organization with award-winning programs that have had a great impact, but my goal is to grow that impact by expanding access, as well as growing the support infrastructure so that we can directly support more entrepreneurs.”

Evans is expected to launch the 8a Government Contracting Center of Excellence, a new $3 million federal pilot program designed to deliver targeted resources to strengthen historically Black colleges and universities by helping disadvantaged companies fully participate in the U.S. Small Business Administration 8a Business Development Program.

Evans, a resident of Bowie, Maryland, holds a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications from Loyola Marymount University.