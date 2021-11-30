HBCUsSports

Bowie State Advances to Second Round of NCAA Division II Playoffs

Team Prepares to Take on No. 1 Seed Valdosta State on Saturday

Ed HillNovember 30, 2021
0 247 2 minutes read
Photo by Tim Rice/Bowie State University

On a day when the run game was stymied, Bowie State parlayed its passing game and some tough defense into a 13-10 win over Newberry in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs at Bulldogs Stadium.

As a result, the 10th-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) will now face the No. 1 seed, Valdosta State (10-1) for the Super Region 2 title game on Dec. 4 in Valdosta, Ga., at the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Game time is slated for 1 p.m.

The game was tightly contested with both teams’ defenses dominating play. The teams went into the locker room scoreless. Both teams opened the second half with three-and-outs before Newberry capitalized on a Bulldogs fumble to score the game’s first TD  midway through the third quarter.

Five plays later, Newberry scored to take a 7-0 lead at the 8:11 mark of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs scored their first touchdown of the afternoon when Johnson re-entered the game following an injury and found Keshane Hinckley for a 68-yard toss to tie the game at 7 heading into the fourth quarter. Newberry then went up 10-7 on a 48-yard field goal.

But the Bulldogs defense then shut the door on the visitors, forcing yet another fumble that snuffed out any hopes for a comeback.

On the day, the Bulldogs bread and butter run game was held to a season-low 20 yards but Johnson made up for it as he completed 15 passes for 244 yards and two TDs, both going to Keshane Hinckley who grabbed five for 132 yards and two TDs.

“We realized that we had to throw the ball because of the way that Newberry was playing,” said Bowie State head coach Damon Wilson.

“Ja’rome Johnson did an outstanding job of making the throws that he had to,” he said. “This is the character of this team. All season, they have been doing what they have to do for us to win whether on offense, defense or special teams.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs had two players record nine tackles each: graduating seniors Wesley Bowers (Fort Washington, Md.) and Ellison Jordan (Upper Marlboro, Md.). Both secured a sack and a tackle for a loss.

“We have to play well against a Division II superpower like Valdosta,” Wilson said. “They are a good football team so we know it is going to be a dogfight.”

Tags
Ed HillNovember 30, 2021
0 247 2 minutes read

Ed Hill

Related Articles

Lee Elder, Who Broke the Glass Ceiling for Blacks in Golf, Dead at 87

December 1, 2021

Wise, Frederick Douglass Advance to State Football Championship Games

December 1, 2021
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joins Ward 8 residents at the grand opening of the Good Foods Market in the Southwest community of Bellevue on Nov. 13. (DR Barnes/The Washington Informer)

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Oasis in a Food Desert

November 23, 2021
UDC's Assistant Chief Academic Officer Carl Moore gives an overview of the university's Center for Digital Access and Learning. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Advance Digital Access Keeps UDC Students on Track

November 23, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker