The Bowie State University (BSU) Bulldogs are working hard to finish strong and this year, with a 4-4 record, the team is getting help from a Greenbelt Church to be successful.

After weekly practices, the Bulldogs come off the field and pick up sandwiches and tables filled with healthy snacks provided by Pastor Keith Battle and members of Zion Church.

“We understand the importance of nourishment and nutrition to the body,” said Bowie State Interim Head Coach Kyle Jackson. “On behalf of Bowie State football, we want to thank Zion Church and we look forward to continuing this relationship.”

Dr. Madye Henson-McCannon, chief external engagements officer at Zion Church, said “Over the past two years Zion has been blessed to support young people at Bowie State University by providing healthy foods, snacks and needed toiletries to their Nutrition Lounge, and [feeding] student-athletes.”

The church’s nutrition program comes at a time when faith and community leaders have been looking for ways to support students at a time when shootings have taken place on college campuses and schoolyards across the U.S.

Henson-McCannon said, “We take seriously our charge to serve as God’s hands and feet through our service at BSU.”

Kristopher Whitehead of Zion Church said, “As the project manager leading the ‘ZTreats’ charge at BSU, I have had the opportunity to see the faces of the students, student-athletes, and faculty members that benefit from Zions‘ Weekly distribution of fresh produce, healthy snack options and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.”

More than 300 students have participated in the weekly Zion program that helps athletes and regular students at BSU.

Shanelle O’Connor, campus health educator of BSU’s Nutrition Lounge, said, “BSU depends on Zion’s partnership. “We know that the students benefit from having fresh fruits available in the lounge weekly.”

Whitehead also said, “Nutrition can be the push that a student needs to be successful and this should not be a stressful factor for anyone. It is a tremendous blessing and honor to be able to serve BSU.”

Keith Battle, senior pastor of Zion Church, said, ”The importance of nutrition for students and athletes cannot be overstated.”

“It’s difficult to be athletically strong and academically focused when you’re hungry,” Battled explained.