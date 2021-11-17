Bowie State Captures Third Straight CIAA Crown

The No. 12 Bowie State University Bulldogs claimed their third consecutive Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association [CIAA] Football Championship Saturday, Nov. 13, defeating Fayetteville State University, 17-7.

Local senior running back Calil Wilkins (Temple Hills, MD) was named the 2021 Food Lion CIAA Most Valuable Player after rushing for 163 yards, eclipsing the 1,000th career mark on 25 carries.

Senior Ja’rome Johnson, another local product, (Washington, D.C.) threw seven complete passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns while graduate and senior wide receiver Victor Olayinka (Glenarden, MD) and redshirt sophomore Quron Winder (Baltimore, MD) each caught one touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs needed balance on offense.

“It was a good win and the guys fought all four quarters,” said Bowie State Head Coach Damon Wilson. “We started off fast and then we hit a little stale moment offensively late in the second quarter. But all in all, it was a good win and we are excited about it. Our defense played well enough as it related to our special teams to win the ball game.”

“This was a tough year coming off of COVID-19. However, our guys stayed focused for the year,” Wilson added.

As a result of its high national ranking and success in the past, Bowie State (10-1) will host the first round of the NCAA Division 2 playoffs, Saturday, Nov. 20, against Lenoir-Rhyne at 1 p.m.

“It’s an honor to be able to host a NCAA playoff game against a very good opponent in Lenoir-Rhyne,” Wilson said. “Our players and staff have done an amazing job all year to put us in position to play in front of our home crowd in an NCAA playoff game.”