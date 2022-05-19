Bowie State University will hold its 2022 spring commencement exercises Friday at its Bulldog Stadium, returning in person for the first time since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which begins at 10 a.m., will also be livestreamed on the university’s website.

“This will be the first fully in-person commencement since the 2019 fall commencement,” said David Thompson, BSU’s assistant director of media and public relations.

The commencement speaker will be Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Commissioner Jacqueline McWilliams Parker, the first woman to serve as commissioner of the CIAA and first appointed Black female commissioner representing Division I, Division II or Division III of the NCAA.

Masks are optional for people attending the ceremony and social distancing isn’t required, according to officials on the university’s website.

Remote viewing of the ceremony will also be available on campus at the Martin Luther King Jr. Communications Arts Building, the Student Center, Wiseman Ballroom and Theatre, and the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex.