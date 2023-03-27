Bowie State University will rename its performing arts center theater after legendary singer Dionne Warwick next month.

The renaming will be the first such honor for Warwick. whose musical career spans six decades.

“For them to name the actual performing arts theater after me … It’s quite overwhelming to be thought of as worthy of something of that nature,” Warwick said, WTOP reported Friday.

Warwick said the university reached out to her.

“They asked me to become a part of the university and I agreed to be part of the music department and bring shows to the university,” she said, WTOP reported.