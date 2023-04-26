Justina Miles, an American Sign Language performer with Super Bowl credentials, will be on the cover of next month’s issue of British Vogue.

“Dynamic, Daring, & Disabled. It is time the world knows, understands, and embraces us- people of all colors, shapes, and abilities,” Miles said in an Instagram caption depicting her cover photo with a red Bottega Veneta dress and Louboutins.

“I am my undying potential. My community WILL leave behind a legacy. I’m honored to be on the cover of the [British Vogue] May 2023 issue. The opportunity to continue to raise awareness of the deaf community is incredible and one I don’t take lightly.”

Miles is best known for signing the lyrics to Rihanna’s 13-minute Super Bowl halftime show, and she also signed Sheryl Lee Ralph’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia native has performed ASL renditions of concerts across the country, according to the National Association of the Deaf. At the Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington, D.C., she was her class valedictorian.

Miles studies nursing and is a cheerleader at Bowie State University. “My long-term goal is to open my own nursing practice at Gallaudet University, a specialist school for the deaf and hard of hearing, so that there can be more Deaf nurses,” she said in her Vogue interview.