Days after Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio’s abrupt resignation, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) finally shed some light on the circumstances behind her administration’s most recent shake-up in leadership.

Monday, March 20, shortly after presenting the 9th Street protected bike lane in Northwest, Bowser revealed that Falcicchio is the subject of an ongoing investigation that she couldn’t provide much detail about at the moment.

However, she repeatedly said neither the investigation nor Falccichio’s departure was related to questionable business dealings.

“This investigation doesn’t involve any allegations of impropriety connected to business transactions. There is no reason for business to slow down,” Bowser said. “There were allegations of wrongdoing the day before [Falcicchio resigned]. I was notified by my lawyer… With any investigation, it can go any way but I want to be clear that [impropriety in business transactions] is not the scope of the investigation.”

On Monday, attorneys Debra S. Katz and Kayla Morin released a statement on behalf of their client, a female D.C. government employee who alleges sexual harassment at the hands of Falcicchio.

In their statement, Katz, recognized as one of the #MeToo Movement’s most feared lawyers, and Morin encouraged other alleged victims of Falcicchio to come forward.

“It is our understanding that this behavior is longstanding and our client is cooperating fully with the investigation, which Mayor Bowser initiated immediately,” the statement read. “Our client is courageous. She came forward to ensure accountability and protect other women. Given the gravity of our client’s allegations — which involve unwelcome advances and sexual contact — we ask the media to respect her privacy.”

Falcicchio, a longtime fixture in the Bowser administration, served as deputy mayor for planning for nearly four years. He fulfilled that role while also serving as Bowser’s chief of staff, a position he held since she first entered office in 2015. Previous roles within the D.C. government include D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty’s senior advisor from 2003 to 2011. Falcicchio’s departure came days after Bowser revealed the FY-2024 budget.

For now, Lindsey Parker now serves as Bowser’s chief of staff while Keith Anderson, former head of the Department of General Services, has taken on the role of deputy mayor for planning and economic development. Bowser said announcements about leadership changes within her administration are forthcoming.

Meanwhile, Maia Ellis, associate director of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, said that the findings of the investigation will not be made public. She went on to add that criminal behavior will be referred to either the Office of the Inspector General, the Metropolitan Police Department and other involved parties.

“The investigation is based upon sensitive matters,” Ellis said. “There are privacy concerns. We follow our standard policies and procedures, which include confidentiality and integrity to the witness and anyone who can come speak.”