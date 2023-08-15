The Bowser administration, in concert with the Department of Aging and Community Living, announced the grant recipients of the Fiscal Year 2024 Lead Agency Grant on Tuesday.

The grant program supports high-quality services for residents ages 60 and older by funding essential social programs, information services, nutrition services, and other forms of senior assistance.

“The Lead Agency Grants reaffirm our D.C. values and our commitment to supporting residents as they safely age in place,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We know that an important part of aging in place means having access to programs and people that keep you safe, healthy, happy, and connected to community; that is the type of organizations and programming these grants support.”

The grant process was competitive. The recipients are Ward 1: East River Family Strengthening Collaborative; Wards 2 and 3: Iona Senior Services; Ward 4: Genevieve N. Johnson Senior Day Care Program; Ward 5 and 6: Seabury Resources for Aging; Wards 7 and 8: East River Family Strengthening Collaborative.

“We are thrilled to partner with these outstanding organizations to enhance services for older adults in our community,” said Charon P.W. Hines, DACL director. “The Lead Agency grant recipients have demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs of older adults and a commitment to delivering services with excellence and cultural sensitivity. Our team is excited to work with them to further enrich the lives of D.C.’s older residents, adults with disabilities, and those who care for them.”