Bowser administration officials announced that a Cherry Blossom Bus Tour will take place from Sunday to Wednesday.

A 45-foot coach displaying the National Cherry Blossom Festival theme of pink blossoms and the tag line, “Follow Us to Spring” will embark on a four-day, five-city tour starting in Boston and followed by visits to New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore and ending in the District.

“Cherry blossom season brings so much hope and joy to D.C. every spring, and we want more people to experience the beauty of our cherry blossoms,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We love hosting visitors from around the world and across the nation, and this year our team is going on the road to help people plan their trip. But you don’t have to be on the bus to help us spread the word that D.C. is a fantastic place to spend your spring.”

Funding for the initiative comes from Bowser’s fiscal 2023 budget.

The bus tour delegation will be led by John Falcicchio, the city’s deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

“We are only a short ride away from these cities in the Northeast corridor, whether by car, bus, train, or plane,” Falcicchio said. “In addition to being the nation’s capital, D.C. is the best city in the world and home to around 3,800 cherry blossom trees.”

The annual National Cherry Blossom Festival, which draws more than 1.5 million people to the city, runs from March 20 through April 16 this year.

The festival celebrates the 3,000 cherry blossom trees that bloom in early spring along the Tidal Basin. The trees are a 1912 gift from the people of Japan to the residents of the United States as a sign of friendship.